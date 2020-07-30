COVID-19 Victims Body was Not Exhumed by Dogs -RDC

In short
Namisindwa Woman MP Grace Watuwa told parliament that the body was badly buried and that the entire area was stinking. Watuwa said that as a result, the grave had been ransacked by dogs sniffing out some of the deceased's body parts.
He said that the health teams from Mbale Regional Hospital have since rectified the problem and no need of alarm adding those who are making the issue look big are politically motivated.
COVID-19 Victims Body was Not Exhumed by Dogs -RDC30 Jul 2020, 05:51 Comments 192 Views Health Updates

