In short
Dr. Peter Ben Embarek, the head of the WHO team, which travelled to China in a live press briefing on Tuesday, said that there was no evidence to show that the virus was manufactured in a laboratory. He says their investigation shows that the virus came from a zoonotic source most likely a bat.
COVID-19 Virus Didn't Originate from Laboratory-WHO Report
Tagged with: COVID-19 Virus was not Developed in a Laboratory-WHO Report Origin of COVID-19 WHO Investigations into Origin of COVID-19
Mentioned: World Health Organisation (WHO)
