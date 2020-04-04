In short
Now, since the Prime Minister Rugunda had notified that distribution chain will include Local Council leaders to easily identify those who are supposed to receive relief from government, the various local council leaders in Wakiso District have since started to plan on how food can be delivered in their areas.
COVID -19: Wakiso Leaders Mobilize Residents for Gov't Relief Food Distribution4 Apr 2020, 10:50 Comments 139 Views Lifestyle Human rights Health Updates
