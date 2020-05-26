COVID-19: WHO Stops Use of Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine in Drug Trial

In short
According to the UN health agency, use of the drugs has been stopped as a committee reviews findings published in the Lancet on Friday last week that showed the drugs were ineffective in treating COVID-19 and in some cases could lead to death when used
COVID-19: WHO Stops Use of Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine in Drug Trial26 May 2020, 11:25 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Science and technology Updates
