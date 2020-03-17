In short

The President may, in consultation with the Cabinet, by proclamation, can declare a state of emergency in part or the whole of Uganda if the country is threatened by war or external aggression, when the security or the economic life of the country is threatened by internal insurgency or natural disaster or when there are factors that render necessary the taking of measures which are required for securing the public safety, the defence of Uganda and the maintenance of public order and supplies and services essential to the life of the community.