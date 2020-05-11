COVID -19: Widespread Laxity at Mutukula Border Alarms Health Officials

In short
In just the last two days, two Tanzanian truck drivers who arrived in the country through Mutukula tested positive for COVID-19 and their whereabouts are still unknown. But, Kabanda says that he observed there is lack of alertness and vigilance in the community that if those were in the nearby areas, they would be easily turned in.
COVID -19: Widespread Laxity at Mutukula Border Alarms Health Officials11 May 2020, 16:59 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health - MoH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.