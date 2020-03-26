In short
IDA countries are those whose people earn low incomes per year. Uganda is among these countries. The two institutions’ call is directed at the G20 – the 20 most industrialised countries – that are bilateral lenders to the poor countries. China is the biggest lender here.
COVID-19: World Bank, IMF Call For Debt Relief for Poorer Countries Top story26 Mar 2020, 07:59 Comments 275 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
Tagged with: COVID-19 Uganda public debt debt relief
