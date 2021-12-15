COVID Cases Surging in Africa at Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low

In short
Updated forecasts warn that Africa may not reach 70 per cent vaccine coverage until August 2024, WHO’s new pandemic assessment found. With the total number of recorded cases during the pandemic standing at 8.9 million, Africa recorded more than 196,000 new cases last week, up from around 107,000 in the previous week.
COVID Cases Surging in Africa at Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low15 Dec 2021, 18:24 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.