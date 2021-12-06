COVID Contributed to 69,000 Malaria Deaths, Doomsday Scenario Averted

In short
Moderate disruptions in the delivery of malaria services contributed to 14 million malaria cases and 69,000 deaths, yet 47,000 of the additional malaria deaths, were due to disruptions in the provision of malaria prevention, diagnosis and treatment during the pandemic.
COVID Contributed to 69,000 Malaria Deaths, Doomsday Scenario Averted6 Dec 2021, 19:31 Comments 251 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
