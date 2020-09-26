Covid19: Activists Demand Relocation of Polling Stations from Health Facilities

In short
Elly Kasirye, the chairperson of Wakiso District Human Rights Committee, says it will ironical to allow crowds in health facilities for voting purposes at a time the country is battling an increase in the number of Covid19 infections.
Covid19: Activists Demand Relocation of Polling Stations from Health Facilities26 Sep 2020, 12:22 Comments 85 Views Wakiso, Uganda Health 2021 Elections Report
