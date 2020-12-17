In short
“The ministry has only allowed candidates in schools and they are busy preparing for their examinations. We cannot recommend the placement of teachers in schools right now. Still, we cannot allow teachers to exist training institution be this fundamental aspect of teacher formation. We are warning, more so the private universities not to take this lightly,” said Dr. Egau.
Covid19: Final Year Student Teachers to Wait Longer for Passout Top story17 Dec 2020, 17:17 Comments 205 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Dr Jane Egau-Okou, the Commissioner for Teacher Education in the Education Ministry Login to license this image from 1$.
