Francis Nagimesi, the Prime Minister Inzu Ya Masaba, says there will be no grand launch of the circumcision season as it has been in the past years. He asked the Bamasaba to consider the recent purported launch of the circumcision calendar at Mutoto cultural grounds by some individuals illegal.
Covid19: Inzu Ya Masaba Sets SOPs for Imbalu Ceremonies, Bans Kadodi Processions Top story12 Aug 2020, 08:02 Comments 233 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Lifestyle Crime Updates
Umukua Bob Mushikori, Dr. Stephen Mungoma aCulture Council Member share a light moment after the meeting
