Covid19: IUIU Students to Study Online

In a memo issued to students during their congress on Thursday, Dr. Abdul Kaziba Mpaata, the Vice Rector In charge of Finance and Administration at IUIU, said students will be released this Friday and will receive their remaining lectures for this semester online.

 

