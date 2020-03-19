Covid19: IUIU Students to Study Online

In short
In a memo issued to students during their congress on Thursday, Dr. Abdul Kaziba Mpaata, the Vice Rector In charge of Finance and Administration at IUIU, said students will be released this Friday and will receive their remaining lectures for this semester online.
Covid19: IUIU Students to Study Online19 Mar 2020, 18:10 Comments 112 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Education Health Misc Updates
Mentioned: Students of Islamic University IUIU Hasifa Chelimo University Academic Dr. Halima Akbar Abubakar Ndaji Abdul Kaziba Mpaata
