Shabomwe Ronard
08:14

Covid19 Lock down: Several Stranded at Mulago Hospital After Discharge Top story

27 Apr 2020, 08:12 Comments 256 Views Health Misc Interview
People siting others sleeping in out patient side of Mulago National Hospital.

People siting others sleeping in out patient side of Mulago National Hospital.

In short
Dr. Baterana Byarugaba, the Executive Director Mulago National Referral Hospital told URN that they were not aware of the magnitude of the problem.

 

Tagged with: Godfrey Sebulime Patients stranded at mulago hospital, lacking of transport. Paul Lugesera
Mentioned: Gombe Hospital Mbale main hospital. Mulago National hospital The Executive Director of Mulago National Referral Hospital Dr. Baterana Byarugaba Viola Namugabo

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.