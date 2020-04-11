Joan Akello
19:19

Covid19: MOH Discharges Three Recovered Patients Top story

11 Apr 2020, 19:12 Comments 90 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report
Some of the health workers of Entebbe hospital

Some of the health workers of Entebbe hospital

In short
The ministry of health has today discharged three patients including the first confirmed patient, also known as patient zero. Patient Zero is a 36-year- old Ugandan male who arrived from United Arab Emirates on March 21 and was later found to be positive with coronavirus disease-COVID-19.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.