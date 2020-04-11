In short
The ministry of health has today discharged three patients including the first confirmed patient, also known as patient zero. Patient Zero is a 36-year- old Ugandan male who arrived from United Arab Emirates on March 21 and was later found to be positive with coronavirus disease-COVID-19.
Covid19: MOH Discharges Three Recovered Patients Top story11 Apr 2020, 19:12 Comments 90 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Local government Misc Report
