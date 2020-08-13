In short
Dr. Aldo Pariyo, the Proprietor Pioneer Hospital, who was also quarantined, says they have learnt a lot from the quarantine.
Covid19: Pioneer Main Hospital, Annex Reopened after 17 Days of Closure Top story13 Aug 2020, 10:13 Comments 131 Views Arua, Uganda Health Human rights Report
Pioneer Hospital Gate Opened to the Public after 14 days closure following discovery of a patient who tested positive for covid19 two weeks ago.
In short
Tagged with: Dr. Aldo Pariyo covid19 pandemic pioneer hospital
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.