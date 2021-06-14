Pamela Mawanda
COVIDEX is Not Confirmed COVID-19 Treatment- Prof. Ogwang

14 Jun 2021
COVIDEX,The purported COVID-19 Cure

COVIDEX,The purported COVID-19 Cure

In short
According to a statement issued by Prof Patrick Engeu Ogwang, a lecturer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology and also the founder of the drug, no clinical studies have been carried out on the drug to determine its efficacy. As such it is not clear whether it can cure COVID-19

 

