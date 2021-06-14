In short
According to a statement issued by Prof Patrick Engeu Ogwang, a lecturer at Mbarara University of Science and Technology and also the founder of the drug, no clinical studies have been carried out on the drug to determine its efficacy. As such it is not clear whether it can cure COVID-19
COVIDEX is Not Confirmed COVID-19 Treatment- Prof. Ogwang
14 Jun 2021
