COVIOD-19: American Company Moderna Say their Vaccine is 95 Percent Effective

In short
According to data released by the biotechnology firm today, phase three clinical trials that were carried out show that the drug is effective at preventing illness and stops cases from becoming severe
COVIOD-19: American Company Moderna Say their Vaccine is 95 Percent Effective16 Nov 2020, 21:12 Comments 174 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
