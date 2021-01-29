COVID-19 Pandemic Regressed Aspects of Democracy in Africa Says Report

A presiding officer at KCCA Primary School in Kamokya counting ballots following the conclusion of the Presidential Elections Polls. The IDEA report however says COVID-19 affected management of elections in Uganda and other African countries.

In short

In 2019 alone, 75 per cent of African democracies saw their scores decline, and electoral processes in Africa have failed to become the path for political reform and democratic politics. The reasons are many, including weak electoral management and executive aggrandizement.