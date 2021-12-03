CPS Introduces Blast Walls After Suicide Bomb Incident

In short
The blast walls, made of sacks filled with soil and sand, have been placed at the entrance to the quarter guard, where most of the severely injured police officers were attached. Other blast walls have been placed behind the perimeter wall on George Street opposite the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.
CPS Introduces Blast Walls After Suicide Bomb Incident3 Dec 2021, 09:18 Comments 229 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
