Creation of Town Council Affects Sub County Operations

In July, Mugusu Town Council became operational after being curved out of Mugusu Sub-county. However, it was later discovered that most of the leaders were geographically located in the town council and could not retain their elective posts in the sub-county.
Creation of Town Council Affects Sub County Operations11 Nov 2018, 12:54 Comments 165 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
Mugusu Sub county headquarters under key and lock after leaders opted to moved to Mugusu town council Login to license this image from 1$.
