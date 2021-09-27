In short
A squad of 20 players comprising of two goalkeepers, six defenders, six midfielders and six forwards departed Entebbe International Airport this morning for the continental showpiece that will take place in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.
Crested Cranes Coach Confident as Team Departs for COSAFA Championship Top story27 Sep 2021, 12:43 Comments 68 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
