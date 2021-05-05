In short
According to police sources, the suspects were tracked down using the phone that was stolen from Dr. Lwanga's residence at Kyabakadde Village in Kyampisi Sub-county in Mukono District in the wee hours of April 16, 2021. “They have confessed that they indeed raided this home expecting to get money. They assumed that the money given to the family in form of condolence was still in the house.
Crime Intelligence Arrests 5 Over Raid on Late Archbishop's Residence Top story5 May 2021, 07:12 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
