Crime Intelligence Arrests Seven Suspected Robbers

Under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police Thomas Kasimo, crime intelligence launched a hunt for Rubinga’s killers on February 29, a day after thugs raided Nakiwaya village, Kikandwa Parish, in Mityana District in an attack that claimed one life and injured three others.
Crime Intelligence Arrests Seven Suspected Robbers9 Mar 2020, 19:18 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
