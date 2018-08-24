Pamela Mawanda
19:30

Crimean Congo Fever, Not Ebola, Killed Mukono Patient

24 Aug 2018, 19:30 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health says that a surveillance team has been sent to Mukono and Naguru Hospital to monitor anyone who might have come into contact with the deceased.

 

Mentioned: crimean congo hemorrhagic fever mukono naguru hospital uganda virus research institute emmanuel ainebyoona public relations officer uvri agnes clinic bukerere kakumiro nakaseske north kivu ministry of health

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.