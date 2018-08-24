Crimean Congo Fever, Not Ebola, Killed Mukono Patient

In short
Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health says that a surveillance team has been sent to Mukono and Naguru Hospital to monitor anyone who might have come into contact with the deceased.
Crimean Congo Fever, Not Ebola, Killed Mukono Patient24 Aug 2018, 19:30 Comments 106 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
