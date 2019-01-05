In short
Dr. John Turyagauraka, the Masindi district Health officer told Uganda Radio Network on Friday evening that the blood sample taken from Simon Muhangamaiso who died of suspected Ebola symptoms finally tested Positive for Crimean Congo fever. He says the Health ministry has also confirmed that who killed Muhangamaiso was not Ebola but rather Crimean Congo fever.
Crimean Congo Fever Outbreak In Masindi
Masindi, Uganda
