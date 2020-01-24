Flavia Nassaka
Crimean Congo Fever Outbreak Shouldn’t Cause Scare- Health Minister

24 Jan 2020 Kampala, Uganda

In short
Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever is a widespread disease caused by a tick-borne virus, transmitted to people either by tick bites or through contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter. The disease, which is endemic in Africa, has the case fatality rate of 10–40 per cent.

 

