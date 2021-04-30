Okello Emmanuel
Crimean Congo Fever Reported in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area

30 Apr 2021
Refugees at Kyangwali Refugee Settlement area in Kikuube district. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza, the Kikuube District Health officer-DHO confirmed the outbreak of the disease in an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday afternoon. This came after a 16-year old girl, a refugee and resident of Musiinsa A Village in the Kyangwali Refugee settlement area tested positive for the disease on April 28, 2021.

 

