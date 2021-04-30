Crimean Congo Fever Reported in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area

In short
Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza, the Kikuube District Health officer-DHO confirmed the outbreak of the disease in an interview with Uganda Radio Network on Friday afternoon. This came after a 16-year old girl, a refugee and resident of Musiinsa A Village in the Kyangwali Refugee settlement area tested positive for the disease on April 28, 2021.
Crimean Congo Fever Reported in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement Area30 Apr 2021, 14:59 Comments 138 Views Kikube, Uganda Health Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.