Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Confirmed in Soroti

The patient is a 4-year-old woman from Aprikila Sub County in Kaberamaido District. She was admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday after a referral from Kaberamaido Hospital where she was taken to treat a headache and stomachache earlier in the week.
Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Confirmed in Soroti17 Oct 2022, 07:51 Comments 73 Views Soroti, Uganda Health Updates
In short
