Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever Confirmed in Soroti

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital main gate.

The patient is a 4-year-old woman from Aprikila Sub County in Kaberamaido District. She was admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday after a referral from Kaberamaido Hospital where she was taken to treat a headache and stomachache earlier in the week.

 

