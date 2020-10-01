Edward Eninu
19:40

Crimes of Passion Increase in Kalaki During Lockdown

1 Oct 2020, 19:39 Comments 51 Views Kalaki, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Human rights Updates
David Ongom Mudong, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman

David Ongom Mudong, East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman

In short
David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga Regional Police Spokesman says Olupot was hacked to death with a panga and the suspect later handed himself to Otuboi Police Station.

 

Tagged with: David Ongom Mudong, East Kyoga Police PRO Kaberamaido CPS domestic violence during covid-19 lockdown infidelity in families
Mentioned: Kalaki District The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.