Criminal Investigations Directorate Records 14,000 Staff Shortfall

In short
The directorate records show that only 34 per cent of the 215, 224 cases reported to the police last year were taken to court because of insufficient numbers. Akullo adds that manpower, logistical constraints and insufficient budgets continue to affect the ability of the police force to tackle crime.
Criminal Investigations Directorate Records 14,000 Staff Shortfall14 Aug 2020, 11:28 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Criminal Investigations Directorate. United Nations.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.