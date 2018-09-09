Criminals Still Using Security Gaps to End Lives – Museveni

In short
Describing it as a master blow to criminals, Museveni said that successful installation of security cameras on city streets and highways will go a long way in eliminating criminals in the country. He said that the criminals can evade other security measures but not the security cameras.
Criminals Still Using Security Gaps to End Lives – Museveni9 Sep 2018, 15:36 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: president yoweri museveni kirumira murder
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.