Crisis Anticipated as 394 Replace More Than a Thousand Medical Interns

In short
Dr Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services in the Ministry of Health told URN this morning that the new lot were picked from those that couldn’t take their internship immediately last year having applied late and others who got disruptions like pregnancy.
Crisis Anticipated as 394 Replace More Than a Thousand Medical Interns21 Sep 2020
In short
Tagged with: Medical Interns
Mentioned: Federation of Uganda Medical Interns (FUMI) Kawempe National Referral Hospital Ministry of Health
