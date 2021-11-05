Basaija Idd
08:52

Crisis Forces Health Centre to Shun Nighttime Child Deliveries

5 Nov 2021, 08:45 Comments 153 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Health Updates
Despite the spacious space, Burondo HCIII has only two delivery beds and no post-neonatal bed

Despite the spacious space, Burondo HCIII has only two delivery beds and no post-neonatal bed

In short
The facility has only two delivery beds and does not have a single postnatal bed. The bed is specifically designed with a safe co-sleeping option for mothers and their newborn babies and without them, the hospital does not have a provision for managing new mothers.

 

Tagged with: Post-Neonatal
Mentioned: Buromdo HCIII

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.