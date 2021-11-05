In short
The facility has only two delivery beds and does not have a single postnatal bed. The bed is specifically designed with a safe co-sleeping option for mothers and their newborn babies and without them, the hospital does not have a provision for managing new mothers.
Crisis Forces Health Centre to Shun Nighttime Child Deliveries
5 Nov 2021
Bundibugyo, Uganda
