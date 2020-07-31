Brian Luwaga
Crocodile Devours Fisherman in Nakasongola

31 Jul 2020, 16:31 Comments 104 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates

It's reported that Zziwa met his death on Thursday night after he sneaked into the Lake Kyoga to lay fish traps along the shorelines. In the process, he was captured by a crocodile and eaten alive, according to Ronald Ssedinda, a fisherman at Kibuye Landing Site.

 

