Crocodile Devours Fisherman in Nakasongola

In short
It's reported that Zziwa met his death on Thursday night after he sneaked into the Lake Kyoga to lay fish traps along the shorelines. In the process, he was captured by a crocodile and eaten alive, according to Ronald Ssedinda, a fisherman at Kibuye Landing Site.
Crocodile Devours Fisherman in Nakasongola31 Jul 2020, 16:31 Comments 104 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: crocodile attack
Mentioned: lake kyoga
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.