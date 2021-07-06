In short
Reports from Asana Village indicate that Okello, who was in the company of his two peers, went into the lake to cast nets in the evening. However, as they were casting the nets, a crocodile snatched Okello and dived with him into the waters.
Crocodile Kills 14- Year- Old Boy in Kaberamaido
In short
Tagged with: Okile landing site crocodile attack fishing in lake kyoga
Mentioned: Kaberamaido District
