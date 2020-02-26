In short
John Magunda, a fisherman in Buwooya sub county notes that the crocodiles hide under stones during the evening hours and often attack them forcing them to abandon their boats. He says the crocodiles do not only scare them from accessing the lake, but they also destroy their fishing nets.
Crocodiles Scare Fishermen from Lake Victoria
26 Feb 2020
Buvuma District, Uganda
