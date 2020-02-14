Crop-Devouring Desert Locusts Sighted in Nwoya Gardens

Desert locust found on Wednesday in Got Lunyang village, Lutuk Parish, Kochgoma Sub-County in Nwoya District

In short

The deadly insects were randomly sighted in Got Lunyang and Aol ki Lyec villages in Lutuk Parish, Kochgoma Sub County; Obira village in Anaka Sub County, Purongo Sub-County and Nwoya District headquarters on Wednesday and Thursday.