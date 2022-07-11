Julius Ocungi
18:56

Crops Wither in Acholi as Second Season Rainfall Delays

11 Jul 2022, 18:49 Comments 85 Views Gulu, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates

In short
The region hasn’t received adequate rainfall for more than a month now, leaving many farmers distraught as their crops waste away. The crops mainly affected include maize, rice, beans, and groundnuts that were planted in the first farming season.

 

Tagged with: Rainfall crops withering in Acholi
Mentioned: Uganda National Meteorological Authority UNMA

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.