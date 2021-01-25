Alex Otto
23:10

Crowds Overwhelm Officials at Kololo Tally Centre

25 Jan 2021, 23:08 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Updates
Hundreds wait in the Rubaga tent for declaration of results

Hundreds wait in the Rubaga tent for declaration of results

In short
In all the five tents of Rubaga, Kampala Central, Makindye, Nakawa and Kawempe are occupied to capacity, with more than 800 people, while hundreds are standing outside waiting for the declaration of winners. Hundreds of others are stranded at the gate.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. Local council elections SOPs Vote tallying
Mentioned: Electoral commission

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.