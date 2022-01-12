In short
CSBG says that the 100 billion shillings budgetary provision in the coming financial year 2022/2023 will help strengthen the role of the government in unlocking investment in strategic economic sectors.
CSBAG Wants UDC Recapitalized with UGX 100Bn
12 Jan 2022
Tagged with: Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group Committee on Tourism Trade and Industry Uganda Development Corporation
