CSBAG Wants UDC Recapitalized with UGX 100Bn

12 Jan 2022, 15:41 Comments 142 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
The Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry interacting with Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group.

In short
CSBG says that the 100 billion shillings budgetary provision in the coming financial year 2022/2023 will help strengthen the role of the government in unlocking investment in strategic economic sectors.

 

