Activities of CSOs Are Suspicious- Jeje Odongo

Speaking on Wednesday at the launch of a book titled, Civil Society in Uganda at Hotel Africana, the Minister for Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo says that the level of suspicion is high, which has led to the closure of some offices of CSOs, interdiction of CSO leaders and freezing of bank accounts.

 

