Geoffrey Okello, the Executive Director of Gulu NGO Forum says herbal medicines can support the treatment of patients with COVID-19 and he advised the government to examine those already in existence since so far, science has failed to discover a remedy yet the infection rates are soaring beyond control.
CSOs Ask Gov't to Recognize Herbal Medicines for COVID-19 Treatment16 Sep 2020, 05:29 Comments 149 Views Health Science and technology Northern Report
Dr. Alice Veronica Lamwaka explaining on different herbal medicines at Gulu Univerity Bio Technology and Pharmacitical on tradtional medicine
