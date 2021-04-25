CSOs Ask Gov’t to Review Covid-19 Stimulus Packages

In short
According to the statement released by the CSOs that included SEATINI Uganda, Oxfam, Federation for Small and Medium Enterprises and Uganda Small Scale Industry Association, the stimulus package has not yet reached many of the intended beneficiaries though it is now 13 months since the government issued the packages.
CSOs Ask Gov’t to Review Covid-19 Stimulus Packages25 Apr 2021, 18:46 Comments 232 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Media Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: CSOs CSOs Want Gov’t to Review Covid19 Stimulus Packages private sector stimulus package
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.