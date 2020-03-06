Alex Otto
17:15

CSO’s Asks MPs to Prioritize Gender Related Bills

6 Mar 2020, 17:15 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Misc Updates
The Activists lobbying for the Gender bills

The Activists lobbying for the Gender bills

In short
Addressing a press conference on Friday at the UGANET offices in Ntinda, ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations, the activists say that despite efforts world over to recognize girls and women’s rights, their potential and self-determination continues to be affected.

 

Tagged with: CSOs CSOs push for bills gender bills sexual offences bills women and gender
Mentioned: CSOs Parliament uganda women parliamentary association uwopa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.