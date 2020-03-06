In short
Addressing a press conference on Friday at the UGANET offices in Ntinda, ahead of the International Women’s Day celebrations, the activists say that despite efforts world over to recognize girls and women’s rights, their potential and self-determination continues to be affected.
CSO's Asks MPs to Prioritize Gender Related Bills
