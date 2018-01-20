CSOs Condemn Shrinking Civic Space, Non Functional Institutions

In short
Crispin Kaheru, the Country Coordinator CCEDU, says the arrest of some civil society leaders and activists across the country and unnecessary investigations of other organizations were not only an affront to the freedoms of association and expression but also an expression of the most rudimentary forms of repression.
CSOs Condemn Shrinking Civic Space, Non Functional Institutions20 Jan 2018, 15:37 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Analysis
In short
Tagged with: corruption and dysfuctionality of institutions csos condemn closure of offices shrinking freedoms media freedom
Mentioned: ccedu ngo forum & hurinet government of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.