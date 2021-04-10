CSOs Decry Intimidation of EACOP Affected Persons in Masaka

In short
Diana Nabiruma, the Communication Officers at the Africa Institute for Energy Governance-AFIEGO, indicates that besides anonymous persons cautioning them against engaging project affected persons and documenting their concerns, they have lately started registering cases of suspicious people trying to disrupt their community meetings.
CSOs Decry Intimidation of EACOP Affected Persons in Masaka10 Apr 2021, 09:16 Comments 130 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Business and finance East Africa Interview
