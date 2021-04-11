EDSON KINENE
CSOs Decry School Dropout Among Batwa Community

CSOs in Mbarara diseminating report and findings on Batwa Education and Health

In short
Sicola Tumwebaze, a strategy officer at Action for Batwa Empowerment Group (ABEG) says that out of the 220 Batwa household visited, 140 never attained formal education despite the introduction of Universal Primary and Secondary Education.

 

