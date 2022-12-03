CSOs in Bukedea Demand Accountability of Over UGX. 200M for EMIS Registration

In short
The CSOs want the district to produce accountability of 234,969,000 Shillings collected by the schools during registration at the beginning of third term in 2022.
CSOs in Bukedea Demand Accountability of Over UGX. 200M for EMIS Registration3 Dec 2022, 15:29 Comments 76 Views Bukedea, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: CSOs in Bukedea Education Management Information Systems (EMIS) extortion in registration of learners national registration of learners in schools
Mentioned: Bukedea district NIRA
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.