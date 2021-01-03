CSOs in Soroti Concerned About Absence of Voter Education

In short
Benson Ekuwe, the Executive Director of Public Affair Center- Uganda notes that without voter education, Uganda might register the lowest voter turnout or increased cases of invalid votes.
CSOs in Soroti Concerned About Absence of Voter Education3 Jan 2021, 13:22 Comments 184 Views Soroti, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
