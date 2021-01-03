Edward Eninu
CSOs in Soroti Concerned About Absence of Voter Education

3 Jan 2021, 13:22 Comments 184 Views Soroti, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Santos Labeja and Benson Ekuwe Ochen addressing journalists in Soroti.

In short
Benson Ekuwe, the Executive Director of Public Affair Center- Uganda notes that without voter education, Uganda might register the lowest voter turnout or increased cases of invalid votes.

 

